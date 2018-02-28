Trump Praises Judge Curiel for ‘Big Legal Win’ in Mexico Wall Dispute

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump on Tuesday praised the “big legal win” handed down to him in a dispute over his Mexico border wall plans by a judge he once berated for his Mexican heritage. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel sided with the president in the first major legal challenge over the border wall. In a 101-page ruling, Curiel dismissed arguments from the state of California and several advocacy groups that the Trump administration had wrongfully waived requirements for environmental reviews before work on the wall can begin. Curiel, taunted by Trump for his handling of a lawsuit against the now-defunct Trump University during the presidential campaign, said it was not up to the court to decide whether the construction plans are “politically wise or prudent.” Trump hailed the ruling but left out Curiel’s name, saying only that a “U.S. judge” had made a decision that means “this important project can go forward.”