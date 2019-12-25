Kanye West Drops New Album ‘Jesus Is Born’ on Christmas

Read it at CNN
Kanye West dropped a new album, Jesus Is Born, on Wednesday—a Christmas miracle for the hip-hop artist notorious for not following through on previous promises for the album's release. The 19-song album lists the Sunday Service Choir, a gospel collective that performs West’s Sunday Service hip-hop and gospel pop-up events, as the primary artist. This is the first official release from Sunday Service. The album—which follows the West’s Jesus Is King in October—features a cover of West’s own “Ultralight Beam” and “Balm in Gilead,” a traditional gospel song.