Kanye West Owes a Fashion Rental Company Hundreds of Thousands, Lawsuit Claims
Kanye West has boasted before that he’ll “buy a lot of clothes when we don’t really need ’em,” but he’s never commented publicly on his policy for rentals. A new lawsuit claims to have insight on just that, however, as it alleges the rapper owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid fees to a luxury fashion rental service. The Casavant Archive, which says it counts luminaries like Lady Gaga, Tom Brady, and Kim Kardashian among its clientele, has accused West of ceasing payments in late 2020 on 13 “rare, esteemed” items he’d leased from the company. The archive alleges that the musician, with whom they’ve been working amicably since 2014, rented 49 pieces in early 2020, 36 of which were returned without issue. West has failed to return the remaining 13 pieces, however, and now allegedly owes the archive more than $221,000 in unpaid fees—in addition to $195,000 in replacement fees if they are lost or destroyed, according to TMZ.