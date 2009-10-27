Kate Gosselin Dreams of Movie Stardom

CHEAT SHEET
The ever-present Gosselin family will stay in the spotlight if Kate has anything to say about it—and the reality star now wants to transition from the small screen to the big screen. "I've done enough years on TV that I feel like it's a normal, comfortable, natural place to be," she said on the new episode of Jon & Kate Plus 8, which is in its final season. "I'd love to be in a movie at some point,” she said. “I'd love to be the voice of a cartoon character in a movie for my kids. I think that would be fun." Kate also spoke of life after her split with Jon: "I really don't want to be married again, but I don't want to be alone. The alone-ness is really alone.”