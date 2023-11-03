Ex-Trump Official Still Thinks Pelosi Podium Theft on Jan. 6 Was ‘Hysterical’
‘PRETTY DAMN FUNNY’
Former Trump campaign official Katrina Pierson testified on Wednesday that the theft of Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s podium during the Jan. 6 insurrection was “hysterical,” Mediaite reported. A rioter was photographed gleefully absconding with the podium as he made his way through the Capitol rotunda during the chaos of the riot, a viral moment that Pierson apparently found hilarious at the time. “You have to admit that seeing Nancy Pelosi’s lectern being carried away by Trump supporter is pretty damn funny,” she said in a text to then-fellow Trump official Max Miller the following day. Pierson was confronted about her message this week during a hearing in Colorado as part of the effort to keep Trump off the ballot under the 14th Amendment. Under oath, she reaffirmed her thinking that “yes, it was hysterical.”