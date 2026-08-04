Kelly Osbourne Unloads on Rocker Ex After He’s Kicked Out of Band
Kelly Osbourne appeared to call out her ex, Sid Wilson, in a series of messages shared with her four million Instagram followers. “Wake the f–k up and take some responsibility,” the television personality began in a since-deleted Instagram story Monday. “I will not take your s–t anymore! I’m done.” The messages come after Wilson, with whom Osbourne shares a three-year-old son, Sidney, was reportedly kicked out of his heavy metal band, Slipknot, after 28 years. The band was founded in 1995 with nine original members, including Wilson, 49. “Also while I’m at it can I have my dogs back and all my possessions,” Osbourne, 41, continued in her post. “Oh yeah and maybe some child support?” TMZ reported that Wilson was booted from the band Friday by other members for poor behavior. Osbourne and Wilson began dating in 2022 and had their son in November of that year. They engaged in 2025 but called off the wedding in March. Wilson’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.