McCarthy Fires Parting Shot: Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Office
PETTY MAN
Two sources told CNN that Kevin McCarthy was responsible for temporary Speaker Patrick McHenry’s order to boot former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Majority Leader Steny Hoyer from their offices. Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA) said on Wednesday that McCarthy would be moving into Pelosi’s office. “The office that Pelosi is in right now is the office of the preceding speaker. Speaker Pelosi and other Democrats determined that they wanted a new… speaker, and it’s Kevin McCarthy. So, he’s getting the office,” he said. He also told reporters that Democrats shouldn’t complain since they voted McCarthy out of office. According to CNN, an email sent to Pelosi from McHenry on Tuesday evening read, “Going to reassign H-132 for speaker office use. Please vacate the space tomorrow.” But Pelosi explained that she was in California to pay her respects to Dianne Feinstein, who died late last week at the age of 90. She issued a statement on Tuesday, saying that the “eviction is a sharp departure from tradition,” later adding that she had allowed former Speaker Dennis Hastert his pick of office.