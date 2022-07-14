Kevin Spacey Arrives at U.K. Court to Answer String of Sexual Assault Charges

CHEAT SHEET
Kevin Spacey arrived at a London court on Thursday to enter pleas in a series of sexual assault charges. The House of Cards actor smiled and nodded at photographers as he made his way into the Old Bailey courthouse, where he stands accused of a string of offenses against three men over a period stretching back nearly 20 years. Spacey faces one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent by allegedly forcing one man to have oral sex, while he will also answer four counts of sexual assault by touching. In a court appearance last month, an attorney for Spacey said the Oscar-winning actor “strenuously denied all allegations.”