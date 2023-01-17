CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kevin Spacey Praises Museum for Having the ‘Balls’ to Honor Him
OPENING CREDITS
Read it at BBC
Kevin Spacey has praised an Italian museum for having had the “balls” to invite him to a ceremony where he was awarded a lifetime achievement award on Monday. The actor, who pleaded not guilty in a U.K. court to seven sex offense charges last Friday, was decorated by the Museum of Cinema in Turin in recognition of his “personal aesthetic and authorial contribution to the development of the art of drama.” “My heart is very full tonight toward the Museum of Cinema for having had le palle [the balls] to invite me tonight,” Spacey said in a speech. “They are making a strong defense of artistic achievement and for that they should be applauded.”