Kim Jong Un Tells North Korea Military and Diplomats to Prepare for ‘Offensive Measures’ to Protect Nation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on his military and diplomats to prepare for “offensive measures” to protect the country, according to North Korean state media. The comments came at the end of a weekend Workers’ Party meeting and ahead of the year-end deadline Kim set for the United States to make concessions in negotiations, which have stalled. The leader also said his experts had “comprehensively and anatomically analyzed” problems arising in efforts to rebuild the North Korean economy, which has been crippled by sanctions. Kim warned that his country would take a “new path” if the Trump administration did not meet his demands.