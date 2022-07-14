Vegas Cops Say Mom Played Poker While 4-Year-Old Son Died From Fentanyl-Laced Pill
Police suspect that four-year-old Sequori Cayetano was left alone in a Vegas hotel room and died after ingesting a fentanyl-laced pill on Tuesday. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that his mom, 34-year-old Amber Mitchell, was arrested on three counts of child abuse and one count of possession with intent to sell drugs. Mitchell told officers that she was a professional poker player and that she left her two sons alone while she played poker downstairs in The Orleans Hotel, checking on them throughout the night. She claims she found her younger son with blood coming out of his mouth at 3 a.m. She said that a man gave her pills to possibly sell, which she left on the counter of the hotel room. According to an arrest report, the pills tested positive for fentanyl.