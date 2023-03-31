Lawyer Says There’s ‘Zero’ Chance Trump Will a Take Plea Deal
‘NOT GONNA HAPPEN’
There is “zero” chance that Donald Trump will take a plea deal if the indictment against him goes to trial, a lawyer for the former president said Friday. Speaking on the Today show, attorney Joe Tacopina said Trump was “shocked” that he was facing criminal charges, before deciding “we have to fight now.” When asked by host Savannah Guthrie about the chances of Trump taking a plea deal, Tacopina said: “zero.” “President Trump will not take a plea deal in this case. It’s not gonna happen,” he added. “There’s no crime.” Tacopina also said he didn’t know if the case would even get to trial because his team “have substantial legal challenges.” Asked if Trump would surrender for his arraignment—expected early next week—Tacopina said he is currently working on logistics, but Trump is “not going to hole up in Mar-a-Lago.”