New York Lawyers Admit to Firebombing NYPD Car During BLM Protests
STILL FIGHTING
Two New York lawyers pleaded guilty to blowing up a New York Police Department car with a set of Molotov cocktails during racial injustice protests last year, the New York Law Journal reported Wednesday. Colinford Mattis, an attorney at Pryor Cashman, and tenants’ attorney Urooj Rahman admitted to using the homemade weapons at a Brooklyn protest last year, though their attorneys said they should not be subjected to a terrorism enhancement sought by prosecutors, which could lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 years. “This is the real beginning of this case,” Paul Shechtman, Rahman’s attorney, said after their plea hearing. “The task now is to persuade the judge that these two young people shouldn’t be sentenced to prison for conduct that occurred in the heat of the moment on one of the most heated nights in modern American history.” The duo are set to be sentenced in February.