Lindsay Shiver’s Lover Refutes Bahamas ‘Hitman’ Allegations
‘KILL HIM’
The boyfriend of Lindsay Shiver, the Georgia mom accused of masterminding a dramatic plot to murder her estranged husband while in the Bahamas, is denying claims that Shiver was ever serious about killing her ex-NFL player spouse Robert Shiver. Freed from a Bahamian jail on bail with an ankle monitor, Terrance Bethel told DailyMail.com that the messages obtained by cops between Lindsay, himself and the alleged hitman proved nothing. “They’ve been through every single message,” Bethel said. “There’s nothing there. None of us have anything to hide. People are taking everything at face value and defaming us.” Prosecutors claim that Lindsay sent a photo of Robert to the so-called hitman Faron Newbold, a childhood friend of Bethel, with the message “kill him.” But Bethel said the messages were hardly serious, and being exaggerated by cops. “Everybody says things out of frustration.” Lindsay and Robert’s marriage was reportedly on the outs for some time. Robert, who filed for divorce in April, accused Lindsay of adultery.