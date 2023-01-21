Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood to Get Custody of Twins
CUSTODY SORTED
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood is set to gain full custody of their daughters, according to TMZ. The 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper, have reportedly been living with their father since the sudden death of their mother on Jan. 12. Presley and Lockwood were married in 2006 and split in 2016. However, their contentious divorce wasn't finalized until 2021 amid a long custody dispute. “We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley,” Lockwood, 61, said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible. The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved.” Presley was laid to rest on Thursday at Graceland beside her son Benjamin, who died from suicide in 2020, and will be farewelled at a public memorial service on Sunday.