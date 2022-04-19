Little Boy Found Dead in ‘Fabulous Las Vegas’ Suitcase

CHEAT SHEET
The remains of a young boy found dead over the weekend were discovered inside a “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” suitcase, Indiana State Police said Tuesday. Authorities released a photograph of the luggage in hopes that someone would recognize it and come forward to identify the child, according to WAVE. A person foraging for mushrooms in the area happened upon the suitcase containing the unidentified boy, who was described by cops as Black and about 5 years old. An autopsy found no obvious cause of death, so investigators now plan to complete a toxicology report in an attempt to pin down further details, WAVE reported. Police have so far received more than 200 tips from the public, though none have yet led to an ID of the victim.