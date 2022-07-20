Race to Replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister Is Down to 2 Candidates
SHOWDOWN
The two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the British Conservative party and become the next prime minister were confirmed on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Liz Truss and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will now go head-to-head to win the overall support of the roughly 200,000 Tory party members. It means that the members, who make up just 0.3 percent of Britain’s population, will now be responsible for choosing the nation’s prime minister for the third time in just six years. The winner will ultimately be chosen on September 5. The leadership race was triggered after incumbent PM Johnson resigned in disgrace after dozens of his government colleagues—including Sunak—resigned over his handling of allegations of sexual assault against a close ally.