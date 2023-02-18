Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles Accused of Exaggerating Resume
SANTOS 2.0?
Newly elected Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) may have exaggerated or falsified portions of his resume, according to an investigation from News Channel 5 Nashville. One of the major red flags raised includes a discrepancy over his undergraduate degree, according to Channel 5. While Ogles’ congressional biography states he studied policy and economics at Middle Tennessee State University, previous resumes and background check forms indicate his degree was in international relations, with English and psychology minors. The outlet also suggested there may be discrepancies in Ogles’ claim that he has experience investigating international sex crimes. “There is nothing in Mr. Ogles training or personnel file that indicates he had any involvement in 'international sex trafficking' in his capacity as a reserve deputy,” the Williamson County Sheriff’s office told Channel 5.