    Louisiana 19-Year-Old Tried to Dismember Gay Man for ‘Trophies’ and Eat Body Parts: Cops

    GRISLY

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty

    A Louisiana man allegedly tried to murder and dismember a gay man he lured to his house via a gay dating app and keep the severed limbs as “mementos, trophies and food.” Chance Joseph Seneca, age 19, was charged with one count of “hate crime with intent to kill” and three counts of kidnapping Thursday. In June 2020, police found Holden White, 18, in a bathtub in Seneca’s house. His wrists were “slit to the bone,” and his neck bore strangulation marks, authorities said. Seneca allegedly kidnapped two other men in June as well. Authorities called Seneca’s actions “an overarching scheme to kidnap and murder” gay men.

