Kentucky Guv Says 2 ‘Very Close’ Friends Were Killed in Louisville Shooting
CLOSE TO HOME
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said two of his “very close” friends were killed in an active shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville on Monday morning, and a third friend was hospitalized with injuries. The shooting unfolded around 8:30 a.m. at the Old National Bank Building, a multi-story office complex that houses the bank along with several other businesses. “My [attorney general] campaign is out of that building and virtually everyone in it, that’s my bank,” the governor said, while appearing to fight back tears. “There are a lot of people who are hurting today.” Five people were killed in the shooting and eight more were injured, including two police officers. The lone gunman was killed at the scene and is believed to be a current or former bank employee, police said.