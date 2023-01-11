Cops Seize Phones From Family of Missing 11-Year-Old
MYSTERY DEEPENS
Police investigating the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl have seized three cellphones from her family’s home in North Carolina, according to a report. Search warrants seen by CNN affiliate WCCB reportedly show that more than two dozen items were seized from the house in Cornelius in December following Madalina Cojocari’s disappearance, though some confiscated items were redacted from an inventory record. Madalina’s mom, Diana Cojocari, and stepdad, Christopher Palmiter, were arrested and charged last month after being accused of waiting weeks to report Madalina missing to authorities. She was last seen at her school on Nov. 21, and Diana claims to have seen her on Nov. 23, but Madalina’s disappearance wasn’t reported to a school resource officer until Dec. 15, police say.