MAGA Kingmaker Stokes Trump Civil War With ‘Total Betrayal’ Jab

War Room erupted into a tangent of anti-Trump sentiment following the president’s announcement of war with Iran on Saturday.

“We got here, frankly, at the behest of the foreign power,” guest Curt Mills of The American Conservative said on Steve Bannon’s Real America’s Voice program on Sunday. Miller joined the ranks of some others in MAGA world who slammed 79-year-old President Donald Trump’s incredibly unpopular joint strikes with Israel this weekend.

Mills continued: “I’m not entirely clear, or not entirely sure, of the appetite of the American people to absorb fatalities. Three Americans have been killed. Five apparently have been grievously wounded. And that’s just what the government is conceding. Very notably, they’re not telling us how they died.”

Conservative journalist Curt Mills questioned whether Americans had the 'appetite' to see lives lost in Iran.

After being encouraged to “take a deep breath” by former Trump strategist Bannon, 72, Mills then theorized that Israel might try to “escalate” the conflict in order to keep the U.S. on their side.

Trump self-styled himself as the ‘President of Peace’ and issued repeated campaign promises of stopping rather than starting wars. After Trump announced Saturday morning’s surprise attack on Iran, Mills accused the president of turning his back on MAGA.

“I do think it matters politically that he was the no more endless wars candidate in 2016 and 2024, particularly. And this looks like an open betrayal of the base,” the conservative journalist raged.

Mills complained that Trump's backtracking of peaceful campaign promises was an 'open betrayal of the base.' X/@Bannons_WarRoom

The free rein Miller was given by Bannon to skewer Trump is not too surprising. Just the day before Trump launched his strikes against Iran, Bannon was speaking with Politico to badmouth the Trump administration’s endorsement strategy.

Mills continued to outline the “overwhelmingly negative” kickback from within the GOP, with many unsure why Trump has chosen to spontaneously strike Iran.

“A new war in the Middle East that looks a lot like the Iraq war. It looks a lot like the same people making the arguments for the Iraq war, and basically an argument that is mired in the past,” he concluded.

Trump claimed the U.S. would "avenge" its fallen soldiers, who he said there would "sadly" be more of in a statement on Sunday about the American deaths in the war on Iran. Screenshot/Rapid Response 47 via X

In the first 48 hours after Trump announced his new war, he was hit with plenty of criticism, much of it coming from among his MAGA colleagues and former allies.

GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna of Florida wrote on X Saturday: “Hold our country in prayer right now. Hold our service members and their families in prayer right now. Hold the innocent people of Iran in prayer right now.”

Fox News host-turned right-wing activist Tucker Carlson similarly slammed Trump’s campaign, describing it to ABC’s Jonathan Karl as “absolutely disgusting and evil.”

Many MAGA voices has spoken out to condemn Trump's latest war, but the president has given no hint that he'll bring it to a timely end. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Now, America is going to be force fed and gas lighted all the ‘noble’ reasons the American ‘Peace’ President and Pro-Peace administration had to go to war once again this year, after being in power for only a year,” Trump’s ally-turned enemy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, wrote on X.