Man Allegedly Defrauded by George Santos Calls Him a ‘Professional Liar’
WORSE AND WORSE
A man allegedly defrauded by fabulist Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) said those who voted for him shouldn’t feel guilty because “he’s a professional liar,” CNN reports. Brazilian former shop clerk Bruno Simões told the outlet that Santos used stolen checks to pay for over $1,300 worth of clothes and shoes in 2008 and that Simões was ultimately forced by the shop owner to cover part of the loss himself. “Unlike being mugged by someone with a gun who robs you, you might get angry, but being deceived, being fooled, someone acting in bad faith to steal from you, to me, it’s an even worse feeling,” Simões said. Santos reportedly confessed in 2010 to stealing the checkbook to buy the clothes, but a Brazilian court suspended the investigation against him in 2013 because authorities weren’t able to find him. Brazilian prosecutors have since announced they are reopening the fraud case against Santos following his election to Congress in November. Santos also faces federal and state investigations in the U.S. relating to his congressional campaigns, along with questions about a mind-boggling number of lies he appears to have been caught in before even being sworn into office.