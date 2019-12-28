Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to ‘Bomb All of the Jews’ in Jersey City
A New Jersey man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to “bomb all of the Jews” in Jersey City just three days after two gunmen opened fire on a kosher grocery store in Greenville, according to court documents cited by NJ.com. Darryl Jacobs, 47, allegedly said during a phone call with a county welfare worker on Dec. 13 that he “was going to come down and bomb all the Jews in Jersey City.” Jacobs was arrested three days after the call and faces a third-degree charge of making a terrorist threat. Police did not recover any explosives, but seized two cell phones, according to the criminal complaint. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Sheila Venable ordered during a hearing that Jacobs be remanded throughout his prosecution. The JC Kosher Supermarket shooting left six people dead, including the two shooters, and is being investigated as an anti-Semitic hate crime.