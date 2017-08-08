Manhunt Underway for Missouri Cop-Killing Suspect

CHEAT SHEET
    Police said Monday a manhunt is underway for a Missouri man charged with killing a police officer over the weekend. Ian James McCarthy, 39, was pulled over for a registration violation and allegedly exited his vehicle and shot officer Gary Michael, 37, before fleeing the scene. Michael, who had been with the police department for less than a year, was pronounced dead later at a hospital. McCarthy, who police say is armed and dangerous, is also wanted in New Hampshire after he was charged with disorderly conduct and never showed up to his sentencing.

