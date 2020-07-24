Marine in Trump’s Helicopter Squadron Tests Positive for the Coronavirus
HIGH-FLYING VIRUS
A Marine assigned to the squadron that transports the president via helicopter has tested positive for the new coronavirus, adding to the list of people near the commander-in-chief who have become infected. A White House cafeteria worker tested positive earlier this week, and members of Trump’s own campaign contracted it after his June campaign rally in Tulsa. The Marine, tested Tuesday, received the results Thursday, and military medical personnel are now conducting contact tracing and sterilizing Marine Helicopter Squadron 1 aircraft. President Donald Trump plans to travel to Bedminster, New Jersey this weekend, a trip that will take place via helicopter. “Out of an abundance of caution, Marines who may have had contact with the infected Marine have been removed from the detachment. No impact is expected to the President during his trip to Bedminster,” a Marines spokesman said to Politico. The White House told the outlet that the Marine had no contact with the president or other White House staffers.