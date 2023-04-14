CHEAT SHEET
    MTG Goes to Bat for Alleged Pentagon Leaker—Because He’s a ‘White Male’

    ‘WHO IS THE REAL ENEMY?’

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

    Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went to bat for the suspected Department of Defense leaker, suggesting the 21-year-old National Guardsman is being unjustly persecuted for telling “the truth” because he’s a “white, male Christian.” Jack Teixeira, the man allegedly behind a massive leak of classified intelligence documents that have started a number of international incidents in recent weeks, was taken into custody Thursday after a raid on a home in Massachusetts. Despite the magnitude of his alleged crimes, the Georgia congresswoman suggested he was simply a low-level employee who stood up for his “anti-war” beliefs. “Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime,” she wrote on Twitter. “Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”

