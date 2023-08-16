Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She’s Eyeing Trump’s VP Spot
‘IS IT POSSIBLE?’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is “very upset” after her state’s governor, Brian Kemp, criticized Donald Trump for meddling in Georgia’s 2020 election—so much so that she might consider challenging Kemp’s possible 2026 Senate run, she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. That is, of course, unless quadruple-indicted Trump offers her a spot on his 2024 presidential ticket. “I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not,” Greene said when asked about a potential Senate run. “I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?” Although Greene has previously shut down suggestions of being Trump’s running mate, she now called the idea “an honor” and something she would weigh “very, very heavily.”