Gear Up to Get Outside With Marmot’s Amazon Sale
Hiking and camping are still fair game this summer, so long as you do them safely. Now’s a great time to gear up for adventures this summer, and even into the fall, especially since Marmot is taking part in Amazon’s Big Style Sale. They’re offering 25% off outdoor essentials like sleeping bags, tents, raincoats, hiking pants, and plenty more. To help you gear up, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites from Marmot.
Marmot Trestles 15 Cold-Weather Mummy Sleeping Bag: This is an excellent sleeping bag and I always recommend getting one graded for colder weather, no matter when you’re camping. Worst case, you can sleep on top of it. Best case, it’ll keep you warm all night long.
Marmot Cumulus Inflatable Camping Pillow: A camping pillow is an essential everyone should own. This one is inflatable so it packs down easily and you won’t be carrying extra weight in your pack.
Women’s PreCip Lightweight Rain Jacket: A rain jacket is a hiking essential and this one is ultra lightweight and made out of 100% nylon to keep you dry even in the wettest conditions.
Men’s PreCip Lightweight Pant: Hiking pants are a must even in summer. They offer sun and bug protection, and these are breathable, lightweight, and waterproof. Pretty much perfect for any adventure.
