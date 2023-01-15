Marvin Gaye III Accused of Pointing Gun at Wife and Cousin
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARREST
Marvin Gaye III, the son of late Motown legend Marvin Gaye, was arrested on Friday after he allegedly pointed a gun at both his wife and cousin late Thursday night. Los Angeles police received a call around 8 p.m. Thursday alerting them to Gaye’s alleged standoff, but by the time they arrived at the Calabasas home, they say Gaye had already left in his Corvette. The altercation was allegedly spurred by an argument the trio had over a past assault. Gaye was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with a deadly weapon charge, and police seized two firearms from his home. Gaye was released on a $50,000 bond, but the women were granted an emergency protective order preventing Gaye from coming near them.