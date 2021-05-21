Some of Our Favorite Sheets from Amazon Are 40% Off
UNDER THE COVERS
When the weather gets warmer, that’s always a sign for me to upgrade my bedding. Thankfully, Amazon is having a big sale on one of our favorite bed sheet sets from Mellani and is taking 40% off select styles.
Mellani Bed Sheets
Scouted Contributor Wendy Rose Gould recently put Amazon’s most popular sheet set to the test and fell in love. Not only did she find them to have a great price tag, but she loved how soft, crisp, and breathable they are. There are tons of color options, so you might even need to pick up more than one set.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.