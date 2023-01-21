CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Memphis PD Fires Five Cops Over Death of Tyre Nichols
JUSTICE
Read it at Memphis Police Department
The Memphis Police Department has fired five cops for their use of excessive force and other violations in the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist pulled over on Jan. 7. The decision comes days after federal investigators announced they had opened a civil rights investigation into the 29-year-old’s death, with both the FBI and Justice Department coordinating. The Memphis PD reprimanded Officers Justin Smith, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley and Tadarrius Bean for also violating the duty to intervene policy, as well as duty to render aid. “The egregious nature of this incident is not a reflection of the good work that our officers perform, with integrity, each day,” the department said in a statement.