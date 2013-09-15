Mexico To Be Hit by Dual Storms

CHEAT SHEET
Mexico braced for storms on both the southwest Pacific coast and the Gulf coast, Hurricane Ingrid bore down on the west and Tropical Storm Manuel threatened the east. Forecasters warned that Ingrid, the second named hurricane of the Atlantic storm season, could reach Mexico as early as Monday, and is expected to dump heavy rains on the region. Manuel is expected to drop 10 to 15 inches of rain in the Mexican states Oaxaca and Guerrero, and up to 25 inches in some isolated areas. Independence Day festivities—scheduled for September 15 and 16—were canceled around the country.