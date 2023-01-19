‘MNF’ Alum Lisa Guerrero Says She Suffered Miscarriage While Live On-Air
‘SHELL OF MYSELF’
Veteran Inside Edition investigative reporter Lisa Guerrero revealed Wednesday that she suffered a miscarriage in 2003 while reporting live from the sidelines on Monday Night Football—a tragedy that came amid a crucible of stress caused by the difficult working conditions and rampant misogyny in sports media during that era. She was ultimately let go from her job on MNF just weeks later, after just a single season in the role. She finally disclosed the incident in a soon-to-be-published memoir called Warrior, an excerpt of which was published this week by People. She also told the outlet that she’s kept the news a secret from even those closest to her. “People who knew what was going on with [my boss] and who read how I was being treated in the media already looked at me with such pity,” Guerrero told the magazine. “I was a shell of myself. And I felt such shame and embarrassment that the last thing I was going to say is, ‘Oh, and by the way, I just had a miscarriage.’ Most of my best friends will learn about it by reading the book.” Warrior is set to hit bookshelves Jan. 24.