Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Confirms Senate Run as Democrats Chase Down Majority
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock confirmed Monday that he’ll run for the Senate, in a boost for Democrats as they bid to reclaim the Senate majority. “I’ve always fought for the people of Montana,” Bullock said in a Monday morning tweet. “Together, we expanded health care, protected public lands, banned dark money in politics & more. Now I’m taking that fight to the U.S. Senate. Let’s make Washington work more like Montana.” Bullock will attempt to unseat Sen. Steve Daines and help Democrats pick up the four red seats they need in order to take control of the Senate. Bullock dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary in December, saying he “won’t be able to break through to the top tier of this still-crowded field.” According to The Washington Post, he was reluctant to run for the Senate and previously said he had no interest in the job. Recently, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former President Barack Obama both reportedly encouraged Bullock to run for the seat.