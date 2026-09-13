NASCAR Legend Dies at 76
NASCAR driver Gary Myers has died at the age of 76. He was a part of a four-generation racing family. His racing family spans four generations, including his father, Billy Myers; sons Burt and Jason Myers; and grandson Slate Myers. His family announced his passing via Facebook on Friday. “Last night I lost my hero,” Burt Myers wrote. “He fought so hard but was so tired. My daddy is in Heaven and can finally do the things he wanted to do the last several years.” He made his NASCAR Winston Cup Series debut at the 1974 Yankee 400, and he went on to compete in 47 races in the series. He also raced in the SMART Modified Tour, where he won 15 races and the 1996 championship. “Last night we lost our patriarch,” one person wrote on Jason Myers’ Facebook page. “Gary was Jason’s best friend. He taught him and Burt everything they know and touched so many people along the way. To know him was to love him. Rest easy, legend. You will be with us always.”