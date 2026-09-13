‘Practical Magic 2′ Reaches Major Milestone on Opening Weekend

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
NASCAR Legend Dies at 76
FINAL LAP
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.13.26 5:31PM EDT 
Published 09.13.26 5:29PM EDT 
Gary Myers
Gary Myers Jason Myers Racing, Facebook

NASCAR driver Gary Myers has died at the age of 76. He was a part of a four-generation racing family. His racing family spans four generations, including his father, Billy Myers; sons Burt and Jason Myers; and grandson Slate Myers. His family announced his passing via Facebook on Friday. “Last night I lost my hero,” Burt Myers wrote. “He fought so hard but was so tired. My daddy is in Heaven and can finally do the things he wanted to do the last several years.” He made his NASCAR Winston Cup Series debut at the 1974 Yankee 400, and he went on to compete in 47 races in the series. He also raced in the SMART Modified Tour, where he won 15 races and the 1996 championship. “Last night we lost our patriarch,” one person wrote on Jason Myers’ Facebook page. “Gary was Jason’s best friend. He taught him and Burt everything they know and touched so many people along the way. To know him was to love him. Rest easy, legend. You will be with us always.”

Read it at The New York Post

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2
Tennis Star Loses It on Cameraman After U.S. Open Loss
TENNIS TANTRUM
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.13.26 5:20PM EDT 
Published 09.13.26 4:57PM EDT 
Aryna Sabalenka reacts against Linda Noskova of Czechia during their Women's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2026.
Aryna Sabalenka reacts against Linda Noskova of Czechia during their Women's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2026. Sarah Stier/Sarah Stier, Getty Images

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka was visibly angry after she lost to Kazakhstani player Elena Rybakina on Saturday in the U.S. Open final. After the match, Sabalenka told a camera operator who was filming her to “f–k off.” A social media video captured the moment, and many fans condemned her behavior. “Her attitude is horrendous,” one X user commented. “Great role model for the kids. Grow up,” another wrote. “Sore loser. The mask always slips,” a third posted. Moments before she swore at the camera person, the 28-year-old athlete smashed her tennis racket, breaking it. Sabalenka’s anger started brewing on the court as she was seen talking to herself and rolling her eyes while she was losing to Rybakina, who took over the world No. 1 ranking from Sabalenka during the tournament after advancing to the semifinals. “It’s really tough to control your emotions when you lose in the final of the Grand Slam and when you were trying to go for a three-peat,” she told reporters at a press conference.

Read it at The New York Post

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This Clitoral Stimulator Uses Air Pulses to Enhance Solo *and* Partner Play
🍑💦
Scouted Staff
Published 09.02.26 2:23PM EDT 
Peach-shaped Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator in a soft pink-to-yellow gradient, styled on real peaches with honey dripping against a bright orange background.
Womanizer

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Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market, finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer’s bestselling Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.

Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.

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A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.

Right now, the Peach is only $29 (normally it’s $69) when you use the code PEACHTOY20 at checkout. Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

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3
Trump’s Childhood Home Sells After Mold and Cat Cleanup
MOLDY OLDIE
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Updated 09.13.26 4:40PM EDT 
Published 09.13.26 4:37PM EDT 
Donald Trump's childhood home at 85-15 Wareham Pl, Jamaica Estates, NY.
Donald Trump's childhood home. Google Maps

Once overrun by feral cats and riddled with mold, President Donald Trump’s childhood home has sold for $1.93 million, following a $500,000 renovation. The five-bedroom Tudor-style house in Jamaica Estates, a Queens neighborhood in New York City, had fallen into disrepair by the time developer Tommy Lin bought it for $835,000 in 2025. A burst pipe left water damage, mold took hold, and a colony of feral cats moved in. Lin spent eight months renovating the property before listing it for $1.99 million. The broker managing the listing said “there were quite a lot of people” interested because of its presidential connection. Trump’s father, real estate developer Fred Trump, built the brick-and-stucco home in 1940. Trump lived there until age four, when his family moved to a larger house nearby. The property sold for $2.14 million in 2017 to a buyer who attempted to cash in on Trump’s first term. It became a Trump-themed Airbnb renting for $725 a night before falling into neglect. Even after its extensive makeover, the house fetched less than it did when Trump first took office.

Read it at NY POST

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4

‘Practical Magic 2′ Reaches Major Milestone on Opening Weekend

WITCHY BUSINESS
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.13.26 3:51PM EDT 
Cast member Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman attend a premiere for the film "Practical Magic 2" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 31, 2026.
Cast member Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman attend a premiere for the film "Practical Magic 2" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 31, 2026. Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni, Reuters

Warner Bros.’s Practical Magic 2 topped North American charts in its debut weekend, earning an estimated $30 million. Internationally, the film starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman made about $16 million, adding up to a worldwide opening of approximately $46 million. The sequel, which comes nearly 30 years after the original movie, knocked Spider-Man: Brand New Day out of the No. 1 spot, after six consecutive weeks of leading at the domestic box office. “It’s the kind of movie that you can build an evening at the movie theater around with your friends,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Rentrak. However, Dergarabedian said it will be even more important to watch how the movie does next weekend. “It’s not necessarily about that opening weekend,” he said. “Weekend two will tell the tale, no question about it.” The 1998 Practical Magic, adapted from the book by Alice Hoffman, topped out at $46 million during its initial domestic run, but continued to stay a cult classic through home viewing.

Read it at AP News

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Skip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home Gym
LOCK IN
Scouted Staff
Published 09.04.26 2:05PM EDT 
Woman performing a standing cable press on the BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE home gym in a garage gym setup, with a treadmill, dumbbells, and workout bench visible in the background.
BowFlex

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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.

From squats to presses to cable rows, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym lets you do over 70 exercises for strength and mobility in one sleek machine. Out of the box, it starts with 210 pounds of resistance in the form of rods that can be adjusted in five-pound increments. If needed, you can upgrade to 410 pounds of resistance.

Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
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The seat can be adjusted for comfort and completely removed when you’re doing standing moves like leg kickbacks. It’s incredibly easy to switch between exercises with little downtime. Plus, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a curved bar (excellent for lat pulldowns) and an extension system for leg workouts.

At just under 7 by 7 feet, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym fits into a spare room or corner without taking over the whole space. Plus, no power outlet, fussy WiFi setup, or wall mounting is needed. Just you, the machine, and your favorite playlist.

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5
6 Dead and Over 130 Missing After Ferry Capsizes
LOST AT SEA
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.13.26 1:09PM EDT 
Rescuers work during a search operation after the Virgo Transport 8 ship sank while sailing from Surabaya to Banjarmasin, in the Java Sea, Indonesia, September 13, 2026.
Rescuers work during a search operation after the Virgo Transport 8 ship sank while sailing from Surabaya to Banjarmasin, in the Java Sea, Indonesia, September 13, 2026. Indonesia's National Search and/Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency, REUTERS

A ferry carrying 243 people overturned due to severe weather in Indonesia’s Java Sea on Sunday. While over 107 people have been rescued, 130 remain missing and the bodies of six passengers have been found. The Virgo Transport 8 ship was traveling from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province when it lost contact around 2 a.m. local time. “The ship’s operator reported the incident to authorities after receiving information that the vessel had encountered bad weather,” I Putu Sudayana, who heads the Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Office, told the Associated Press. “We responded quickly to the incident report,” Heri Purwanto, head of the Banjarmasin Sea Port Authority, told the Jakarta Post. “Our main focus and top priority at this time is the safety of everyone on board the ship, and we are deploying a coordinated rescue operation.” Weather conditions in the area are being closely monitored as the search continues for the missing.

Read it at People

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6
Céline Dion Reveals Why She Broke Down at First Concert in 6 Years
‘TEARS OF JOY’
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.13.26 12:24PM EDT 
Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on stage at the Plenitude Arena in the La Defense district of Nanterre, near Paris, France, September 12, 2026.
Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on stage at the Plenitude Arena in the La Defense district of Nanterre, near Paris, France, September 12, 2026. Sarah Meyssonnier/Sarah Meyssonnier, Reuters

Céline Dion performed live for the first time in six years on Saturday. The singer, 58, wept as she opened the show in Nanterre, France, singing her 1990s French-language ballad “On ne change pas” (“One Doesn’t Change”). “These are, of course, tears of joy,” she told the 30,000-person crowd as she blew kisses, adding: “I’m so delighted to see you.” The five-time Grammy winner’s triumphant return to the stage comes six years after she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, an incurable and progressive neurological disorder that causes painful muscle stiffness and spasms. The rare condition made her unsure whether she would ever perform again. “The path was rockier than expected,” she told fans, speaking in both French and English. “Tonight, I want to sing for you, sing for myself, sing for life,” she said. Dion returns to the stage following years of intensive training in ballet, Pilates, and voice therapy. Le Parisien reported that Michelle Obama was “discreetly attending this first concert,” which was the kickoff to the Canadian star’s 16-show residency at France’s Plenitude Arena, just a few miles west of Paris.

Read it at CBS News

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7
Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Dies at 77
‘UNFORGETTABLE’
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.13.26 11:48AM EDT 
Jeremy Thomas attends the "I Am Curious Johnny" photocall during the 20th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 17, 2025 in Rome, Italy.
Jeremy Thomas attends the "I Am Curious Johnny" photocall during the 20th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 17, 2025 in Rome, Italy. Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli, Getty Images

Jeremy Thomas, the producer of the 1987 Oscar-winning film The Last Emperor, has died at the age of 77. His family announced his death on Saturday. “Jeremy Thomas, the celebrated British producer of The Last Emperor and of over 40 other films, has died,” his family wrote. “Thomas passed away peacefully at his country home in Oxfordshire late on Friday, [Sept.] 11th, surrounded by his family and loved ones.” The producer had more than 80 feature film credits, including David Cronenberg’s Crash, Christopher Hampton’s A Dangerous Method, and Jonathan Glazer’s Sexy Beast. Terry Gilliam, who worked with Thomas on Tideland and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, told Variety he was “lucky” to have worked with Thomas, whom he described as “a joy... He was fearless in getting some very unlikely films financed and released, often to worldwide success. The list is remarkable in range and absolutely unforgettable in quality.” Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino, who interviewed Thomas for his epic documentary Joie de Vivre, about Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci (with whom Thomas made five films) said that “Thomas’ death leaves a gigantic void. The space he was fulfilling was a space of pure cinema.” Thomas’ cause of death is unknown.

Read it at VARIETY

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8
Strange Incident Draws Police to Kamala Harris’ Malibu Home
UNEXPECTED GUEST
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.13.26 9:53AM EDT 
Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend a dedication ceremony for the opening of the Obama Presidential Center, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 18, 2026.
Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend a dedication ceremony for the opening of the Obama Presidential Center, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 18, 2026. Brendan McDermid/Brendan McDermid, Reuters

A trespasser was stopped by police at Kamala Harris’ Malibu property where she lives with her husband Doug Emhoff on Friday night. The unidentified woman was reprimanded by police before reaching the former vice president’s $8 million home. Harris and Emhoff were not home at the time of the incident, according to a spokesperson. “Last night, security personnel stopped an individual who illegally entered Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff’s property before the individual reached the home,” spokesperson Eduardo Negrón said. The woman had arrived to the property via Uber, and contacted the four-bedroom, six-bath home’s security. When told she couldn’t stay, the trespasser left but only to return again, prompting security to call the police. The woman left voluntarily when asked to by police, and wasn’t arrested. “We’re gonna keep an eye on the location. I’m directing my deputies to keep an eye on it,” Lt. Jason Duron of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told the California Post. Harris’ Secret Service protection was revoked by President Donald Trump last year.

Read it at The New York Post

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Plot Twist: These Cannabis Gummies May Curb Your Appetite and Boost Energy
FORGET THE MUNCHIES
Scouted Staff
Published 09.10.26 4:33PM EDT 
TribeTokes Fit and Focused Gummies
TribeTokes.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.

According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.

TribeTokes Fit & Focused THC-Free THCv Gummies
See At TribeTokes

TribeTokes’ THCV-powered Fit & Focused gummies contain zero traditional THC, so you can even take one pre-workout for a subtle energy boost instead of reaching for a sugary energy drink or pricey latte. Each strawberry-flavored gummy is packed with 15 milligrams of THCV, 20 milligrams of CBG (a cannabinoid associated with focus and a balanced mood), and 15 milligrams of CBD to round out the formula. Together, this cannabinoid trifecta supports steady energy, focus, and mood without leaving you feeling jittery, “out of it,” or ready to raid the snack drawer.

Plus, because they’re caffeine-free, you don’t have to worry about the jitters or inevitable crash that can come with another cup of coffee or a standard energy supplement. Whether you take one before a workout or when you need to power through an afternoon slump, the Fit & Focused THCV Gummies are basically the antithesis of your stereotypical cannabis gummy.

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9
‘Reacher’ Star, 43, and Wife Call It Quits After 20 Years
SPLITSVILLE
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Updated 09.13.26 2:16AM EDT 
Published 09.13.26 2:12AM EDT 
Catherine and Alan Ritchson attend the "Ordinary Angels" New York Premiere two years ago.
Catherine and Alan Ritchson attend the "Ordinary Angels" New York Premiere two years ago. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images,

Alan Ritchson, who wipes out bad men (and women) weekly on his hit show Reacher, announced Saturday on Instagram that he and his wife are splitting up after two decades of marriage. “After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post. “We grew up together. We built a life and a family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world,” they added. “The best gift we can give one another—and our boys—right now is friendship ... and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be.” They added that nothing could “diminish” the years they’ve spent together or “the love and respect we will always share.” The two met in high school and, after a brief teenage romance, reconnected in college before marrying in 2006. They offered no explanation for the split and asked for privacy. “Thank you for supporting us as we continue making the health and happiness of our family our priority,” they added in the post, which was signed “Cat and Alan.” Ritchson’s Prime Video series Reacher, which returned for a fourth season in August, is a massive global hit.

Read it at People

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10
Grammy-Winning Superstar, 40, Welcomes First Child
BABY GAGA
Jennifer M. Wood
Published 09.11.26 10:25PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Michael Polansky, Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt, and Charlotte Lawrence attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Michael Polansky, Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt, and Charlotte Lawrence attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Lady Gaga is enjoying some quiet time with her Baby Gaga. Page Six is reporting that the 40-year-old music superstar has welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky, 42, and they’ve got the pictures to prove it. Shortly after posting the news that the 16-time Grammy winner had welcomed a child into their growing family, the outlet shared exclusive photos of Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta) and Polansky walking in Northern California with the newborn. The Oscar winner was last spotted in public a month ago, again in Northern California, where she took a selfie with a fan. Neither she nor her entrepreneur fiancé has shared any details about the child, but Gaga has been very open about her desire to become a mom. In a New York Times interview published in March 2025, she said, “I’m excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it. The thing that’s the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing. So the more that we can give them space to discover who they are on their own, that’s the thing that I believe in the most.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Lady Gaga’s representative for comment.

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