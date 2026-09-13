Tennis Star Loses It on Cameraman After U.S. Open Loss

NASCAR driver Gary Myers has died at the age of 76. He was a part of a four-generation racing family. His racing family spans four generations, including his father, Billy Myers; sons Burt and Jason Myers; and grandson Slate Myers. His family announced his passing via Facebook on Friday. “Last night I lost my hero,” Burt Myers wrote. “He fought so hard but was so tired. My daddy is in Heaven and can finally do the things he wanted to do the last several years.” He made his NASCAR Winston Cup Series debut at the 1974 Yankee 400, and he went on to compete in 47 races in the series. He also raced in the SMART Modified Tour, where he won 15 races and the 1996 championship. “Last night we lost our patriarch,” one person wrote on Jason Myers’ Facebook page. “Gary was Jason’s best friend. He taught him and Burt everything they know and touched so many people along the way. To know him was to love him. Rest easy, legend. You will be with us always.”
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- 1NASCAR Legend Dies at 76FINAL LAPGary Myers leaves behind a family legacy that spans four generations, including his two sons and grandson.
- 2Tennis Star Loses It on Cameraman After U.S. Open LossTENNIS TANTRUMAfter the match, Aryna Sabalenka told a cameraperson who was filming her to “f–k off.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Clitoral Sex Toy Uses Air for Suction-Based Stimulation🍑💦Womanizer is slashing the price on its viral peach-shaped sex toy for Labor Day.
- 3Trump’s Childhood Home Sells After Mold and Cat CleanupMOLDY OLDIEA $500,000 renovation saved the Queens home from disrepair.
- 4‘Practical Magic 2′ Reaches Major Milestone in Debut WeekendWITCHY BUSINESSThe film has already made Warner Bros. approximately $46 million.
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- 56 Dead and 130 Missing After Ferry CapsizesLOST AT SEAThe vessel lost contact around 2 a.m. after encountering severe weather in the Java Sea.
- 6Céline Dion Reveals Why She Broke Down at Comeback Concert‘TEARS OF JOY’The five-time Grammy winner’s return to the stage comes after she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.
- 7Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Dies at 77‘UNFORGETTABLE’Jeremy Thomas died peacefully at his country home in Oxfordshire, England, on Friday.
- 8Strange Incident Draws Police to Kamala Harris’ Malibu HomeUNEXPECTED GUESTAn unidentified woman was stopped by police before reaching the former vice president’s $8 million home.
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- 9‘Reacher’ Star, 43, and Wife Call It Quits After 20 YearsSPLITSVILLEThe actor behind TV’s toughest action hero shared a decidedly more personal announcement on Saturday.
- 10Grammy-Winning Superstar, 40, Welcomes First ChildBABY GAGALady Gaga has kept details of her new arrival private, but she and Michael Polansky have now been spotted out with their newborn.
Tennis Star Loses It on Cameraman After U.S. Open Loss
Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka was visibly angry after she lost to Kazakhstani player Elena Rybakina on Saturday in the U.S. Open final. After the match, Sabalenka told a camera operator who was filming her to “f–k off.” A social media video captured the moment, and many fans condemned her behavior. “Her attitude is horrendous,” one X user commented. “Great role model for the kids. Grow up,” another wrote. “Sore loser. The mask always slips,” a third posted. Moments before she swore at the camera person, the 28-year-old athlete smashed her tennis racket, breaking it. Sabalenka’s anger started brewing on the court as she was seen talking to herself and rolling her eyes while she was losing to Rybakina, who took over the world No. 1 ranking from Sabalenka during the tournament after advancing to the semifinals. “It’s really tough to control your emotions when you lose in the final of the Grand Slam and when you were trying to go for a three-peat,” she told reporters at a press conference.
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Once overrun by feral cats and riddled with mold, President Donald Trump’s childhood home has sold for $1.93 million, following a $500,000 renovation. The five-bedroom Tudor-style house in Jamaica Estates, a Queens neighborhood in New York City, had fallen into disrepair by the time developer Tommy Lin bought it for $835,000 in 2025. A burst pipe left water damage, mold took hold, and a colony of feral cats moved in. Lin spent eight months renovating the property before listing it for $1.99 million. The broker managing the listing said “there were quite a lot of people” interested because of its presidential connection. Trump’s father, real estate developer Fred Trump, built the brick-and-stucco home in 1940. Trump lived there until age four, when his family moved to a larger house nearby. The property sold for $2.14 million in 2017 to a buyer who attempted to cash in on Trump’s first term. It became a Trump-themed Airbnb renting for $725 a night before falling into neglect. Even after its extensive makeover, the house fetched less than it did when Trump first took office.
Warner Bros.’s Practical Magic 2 topped North American charts in its debut weekend, earning an estimated $30 million. Internationally, the film starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman made about $16 million, adding up to a worldwide opening of approximately $46 million. The sequel, which comes nearly 30 years after the original movie, knocked Spider-Man: Brand New Day out of the No. 1 spot, after six consecutive weeks of leading at the domestic box office. “It’s the kind of movie that you can build an evening at the movie theater around with your friends,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Rentrak. However, Dergarabedian said it will be even more important to watch how the movie does next weekend. “It’s not necessarily about that opening weekend,” he said. “Weekend two will tell the tale, no question about it.” The 1998 Practical Magic, adapted from the book by Alice Hoffman, topped out at $46 million during its initial domestic run, but continued to stay a cult classic through home viewing.
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A ferry carrying 243 people overturned due to severe weather in Indonesia’s Java Sea on Sunday. While over 107 people have been rescued, 130 remain missing and the bodies of six passengers have been found. The Virgo Transport 8 ship was traveling from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province when it lost contact around 2 a.m. local time. “The ship’s operator reported the incident to authorities after receiving information that the vessel had encountered bad weather,” I Putu Sudayana, who heads the Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Office, told the Associated Press. “We responded quickly to the incident report,” Heri Purwanto, head of the Banjarmasin Sea Port Authority, told the Jakarta Post. “Our main focus and top priority at this time is the safety of everyone on board the ship, and we are deploying a coordinated rescue operation.” Weather conditions in the area are being closely monitored as the search continues for the missing.
Céline Dion performed live for the first time in six years on Saturday. The singer, 58, wept as she opened the show in Nanterre, France, singing her 1990s French-language ballad “On ne change pas” (“One Doesn’t Change”). “These are, of course, tears of joy,” she told the 30,000-person crowd as she blew kisses, adding: “I’m so delighted to see you.” The five-time Grammy winner’s triumphant return to the stage comes six years after she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, an incurable and progressive neurological disorder that causes painful muscle stiffness and spasms. The rare condition made her unsure whether she would ever perform again. “The path was rockier than expected,” she told fans, speaking in both French and English. “Tonight, I want to sing for you, sing for myself, sing for life,” she said. Dion returns to the stage following years of intensive training in ballet, Pilates, and voice therapy. Le Parisien reported that Michelle Obama was “discreetly attending this first concert,” which was the kickoff to the Canadian star’s 16-show residency at France’s Plenitude Arena, just a few miles west of Paris.
Jeremy Thomas, the producer of the 1987 Oscar-winning film The Last Emperor, has died at the age of 77. His family announced his death on Saturday. “Jeremy Thomas, the celebrated British producer of The Last Emperor and of over 40 other films, has died,” his family wrote. “Thomas passed away peacefully at his country home in Oxfordshire late on Friday, [Sept.] 11th, surrounded by his family and loved ones.” The producer had more than 80 feature film credits, including David Cronenberg’s Crash, Christopher Hampton’s A Dangerous Method, and Jonathan Glazer’s Sexy Beast. Terry Gilliam, who worked with Thomas on Tideland and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, told Variety he was “lucky” to have worked with Thomas, whom he described as “a joy... He was fearless in getting some very unlikely films financed and released, often to worldwide success. The list is remarkable in range and absolutely unforgettable in quality.” Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino, who interviewed Thomas for his epic documentary Joie de Vivre, about Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci (with whom Thomas made five films) said that “Thomas’ death leaves a gigantic void. The space he was fulfilling was a space of pure cinema.” Thomas’ cause of death is unknown.
A trespasser was stopped by police at Kamala Harris’ Malibu property where she lives with her husband Doug Emhoff on Friday night. The unidentified woman was reprimanded by police before reaching the former vice president’s $8 million home. Harris and Emhoff were not home at the time of the incident, according to a spokesperson. “Last night, security personnel stopped an individual who illegally entered Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff’s property before the individual reached the home,” spokesperson Eduardo Negrón said. The woman had arrived to the property via Uber, and contacted the four-bedroom, six-bath home’s security. When told she couldn’t stay, the trespasser left but only to return again, prompting security to call the police. The woman left voluntarily when asked to by police, and wasn’t arrested. “We’re gonna keep an eye on the location. I’m directing my deputies to keep an eye on it,” Lt. Jason Duron of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told the California Post. Harris’ Secret Service protection was revoked by President Donald Trump last year.
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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
According to TribeTokes, a women-owned cannabis brand, THCV may not only help support focus, energy, and alertness but could also have the opposite effect on appetite as traditional THC. While THC activates receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system associated with hunger, THCV interacts with these receptors differently and is being studied for its possible appetite-regulating effects. In other words, it may offer a gentle mood and energy lift without the usual snack attacks.
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Alan Ritchson, who wipes out bad men (and women) weekly on his hit show Reacher, announced Saturday on Instagram that he and his wife are splitting up after two decades of marriage. “After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post. “We grew up together. We built a life and a family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world,” they added. “The best gift we can give one another—and our boys—right now is friendship ... and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be.” They added that nothing could “diminish” the years they’ve spent together or “the love and respect we will always share.” The two met in high school and, after a brief teenage romance, reconnected in college before marrying in 2006. They offered no explanation for the split and asked for privacy. “Thank you for supporting us as we continue making the health and happiness of our family our priority,” they added in the post, which was signed “Cat and Alan.” Ritchson’s Prime Video series Reacher, which returned for a fourth season in August, is a massive global hit.
Lady Gaga is enjoying some quiet time with her Baby Gaga. Page Six is reporting that the 40-year-old music superstar has welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky, 42, and they’ve got the pictures to prove it. Shortly after posting the news that the 16-time Grammy winner had welcomed a child into their growing family, the outlet shared exclusive photos of Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta) and Polansky walking in Northern California with the newborn. The Oscar winner was last spotted in public a month ago, again in Northern California, where she took a selfie with a fan. Neither she nor her entrepreneur fiancé has shared any details about the child, but Gaga has been very open about her desire to become a mom. In a New York Times interview published in March 2025, she said, “I’m excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it. The thing that’s the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing. So the more that we can give them space to discover who they are on their own, that’s the thing that I believe in the most.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Lady Gaga’s representative for comment.
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