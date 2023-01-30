NBA Officials Make Rare Apology After Missing Call During Lakers-Celtics Matchup
NOBODY’S PERFECT
NBA referees made a rare apology Sunday for missing a crucial foul call in the final seconds of Saturday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. The incident in question began with less than five seconds in regulation and the score tied, when LeBron James drove hard to the basket and was slapped on the arm by Jayson Tatum—ultimately causing James to miss what could have been a game-winning layup. The no-call immediately infuriated James and the Lakers bench, emotions made worse by the fact that the Celtics ultimately won 125-121 in overtime. “Like everyone else, referees make mistakes,” the official NBA officials’ Twitter account wrote Sunday evening after significant pushback. “We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.”