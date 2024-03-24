Nearly Half of Students Kidnapped from Nigerian School Have Been Released
FREE AT LAST
Nearly half of the almost 300 Nigerian students abducted from their school two weeks ago have been freed, the Nigerian military said on Sunday. At least 137 students were rescued by the military about 124 miles from their Kaduna, Nigeria, school, where they were abducted from on March 7 by gunmen on motorcycles, according to the Associated Press. The assailants’ identity and affiliation has not been confirmed by authorities. “Efforts would continue until other hostages are found and the terrorists arrested, tried, and brought to justice by Nigerian law,” military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Edward Buba said in a statement to the AP. At least 1,400 students have been kidnapped since 2014, with recent abductions centered on the country’s northwestern and central regions.