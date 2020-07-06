New York Attorney General Orders Black Lives Matter Foundation to Halt Donation Collection
New York State Attorney General Letitia James ordered the Black Lives Matter Foundation, a charitable organization based in California that seeks to build relationships between police and community members, to stop seeking donations within the state of New York because of its failure to provide financial disclosures. The order comes after a Buzzfeed News report revealed that large donations from major companies including Apple and Google meant for the Black Lives Matter movement were mistakenly sent to the foundation. James ordered the foundation to submit financial documents to avoid an investigation. “Charitable organizations have the responsibility to ensure transparency in their operations,” James said. “Soliciting donations in New York without registering or filing financial reports to the state could mislead New Yorkers who generously donate their money.”