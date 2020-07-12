New York City Reports Zero Coronavirus Deaths For First Time in 4 Months

Read it at NBC New York
Health officials in New York City reported zero coronavirus-related deaths Sunday for the first time in the course of the pandemic. The first coronavirus-linked death in New York City was reported four months ago on March 11. City officials reported no confirmed coronavirus deaths Saturday, but had marked two deaths as likely to have been caused by the virus. The positive step in New York comes as cases spike across the nation, with Florida reporting a record-breaking 15,300 new cases. Health experts and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have warned that the virus will return in the state, but the timing of its return remains unknown.