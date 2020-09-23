Judge Orders Eric Trump to Testify in N.Y. Attorney General’s Fraud Inquiry
‘UNPERSUASIVE’ ARGUMENT
A New York state judge ordered Eric Trump to testify in the attorney general’s fraud inquiry on Wednesday, saying he found Trump’s arguments “unpersuasive.” Trump must sit for a disposition by Oct. 7 as part of an investigation currently being conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James into whether the Trump Organization, of which Trump is executive vice president, committed real-estate fraud by overstating assets. Eric Trump’s lawyers previously asserted that his “extreme travel schedule” prevented him from being interviewed before Election Day and that Trump was determined to avoid letting his deposition be used for political purposes. Trump previously abruptly canceled an interview with the attorney general in July, with the Trump Organization refusing to comply with subpoenas in August. This is a separate inquiry from the one undertaken by the Manhattan district attorney’s office as to whether the president committed bank and insurance fraud.