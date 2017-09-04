New York and Washington Vow to Sue Trump Over DACA

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson have all vowed to sue President Trump if he ends an Obama-era program that protects immigrants from deportation if they were brought to the U.S. as children. Following reports that Trump has already made up his mind to scrap the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, Cuomo declared Monday that New York will not “demonize diversity.” “We will not stand by as 42,000 New Yorkers are deported. If President Trump rescinds DACA, we will sue,” he wrote. Schneiderman echoed Cuomo’s comments, saying Trump’s decision to abolish DACA would be “cruel, gratuitous, and devastating to tens of thousands of New Yorkers.” De Blasio, speaking at an event in the city, said, “We're going to go to the courts to fight him, to stop him from taking away from the Dreamers their hopes.” Ferguson later said Washington is also joining the fight, vowing, “If President Trump follows through on his reported decision to cancel DACA after a six-month delay, the Washington Attorney General's Office will file suit to halt this cruel and illegal policy and defend DACA recipients.” Politico reported late Sunday that Trump was preparing to make an official announcement on the program’s cancellation on Tuesday, with a six-month delay in the decision's enforcement.
