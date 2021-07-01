NFL Fines Washington Football Team $10 Million for Toxic, Sexist Workplace Culture
GET IT TOGETHER
The NFL announced Thursday that it would fine the Washington Football Team $10 million after an investigation into the culture of its parent organization. Women who worked for the team’s parent company alleged that it perpetuated a culture of sexist harassment and degradation. The money will be donated to charity. Team owner Dan Snyder wrote that he agreed with the NFL commissioner’s decision in a statement on Twitter, “I have learned a lot in the past few months about how my club operates, and the kind of workplace that we had. It is now clear that the culture was not what it should be, but I did not realize the extent of the problems, or my role in allowing that culture to develop and continue.” Snyder will step down as CEO, to be replaced by his wife Tanya. He promised changes that would foster a “professional and respectful workplace.”