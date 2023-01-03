NFL Teams Canceling Press After Damar Hamlin Cardiac Arrest

Read it at NBC Sports
Several NFL teams are canceling their media availability in the wake of Buffalo Bills star safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, which has left him in critical condition. The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots have already suspended pre-scheduled interviews for Tuesday, and other teams will likely follow suit, according to NBC Sports. The NFL postponed the Bills-Bengals game about an hour after the incident Monday night and hasn’t set a date for the rematch, as Hamlin remains in the hospital.