Nick Cannon has no plans to start off 2023 under the knife. During CNN’s “New Year's Eve Live,” hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper prodded Cannon about his plans for expanding his family after welcoming his twelfth child December 29. “You are singlehandedly repopulating the Earth,” Cohen joked to Cannon. “Where are we going with this?” Cohen then suggested a vasectomy to Cannon, to which Cannon responded, “Is that what you want me to get? My body, my choice!” Despite his reluctance to slow down, Cannon told the hosts that he was filled with “joy and elation” but that “[he doesn’t] have a plan, that should’ve been clear from the jump!”