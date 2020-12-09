Russian F1 Driver Nikita Mazepin Says Sorry for Instagram Story Showing Him Groping a Woman
‘LET MYSELF DOWN’
Formula One driver and Russian billionaire’s son Nikita Mazepin has been forced to apologize after posting a video on Instagram that appears to show him groping an unknown woman. The now-deleted video shows Mazepin reaching over from the front passenger seat of a car to grope a woman in the back seat, then she raises her middle finger at him. After his American Formula One team, Haas, released a statement condemning what it called the “abhorrent” video, Mazepin issued his own statement. “I would like to apologize for my recent actions, both in terms of my own inappropriate behaviour, and the fact that it was posted on to social media,” he wrote. “I acknowledge I have let myself and many people down. I promise I will learn from this.” Mazepin’s dad, billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, has pumped millions of dollars into the Haas team.