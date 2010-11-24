No Survivors in New Zealand Mine

CHEAT SHEET
After days of effort to save 29 miners trapped in a New Zealand mine, all are presumed dead after a huge second explosion rocked the mine. No contact has been made with the miners, and rescuers presume no one could have survived the second immense blast at the Pike River mine Tuesday. One police rescuer called the blast “horrific, just as severe as the first blast and we're currently now moving into recovery phase.” Dangerous levels of methane and carbon monoxide had prevented rescuers from entering the mine.