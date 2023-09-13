Notes From IRS Whistleblower in Hunter Biden Probe Revealed
‘DECIDING MAN’
Handwritten notes scribbled on notebook paper by an IRS whistleblower in the Hunter Biden probe reveal that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss—who is leading the investigation—told officials “he is not the deciding man.” Shapley’s partially-redacted notes, provided to Politico by the non-profit group Empower Oversight, come from an Oct. 7, 2022 meeting with FBI agents and the IRS, according to Shapley’s lawyers. Shapley has alleged that federal agencies mishandled the ongoing probe into Biden’s finances, claiming they “slow-walked” it and proceeded in a way that was “outside the norm.” Weiss refuted Shapley’s accusations—which contradicted Attorney General Merrick Garland’s testimony to Congress that Weiss had the power to handle the case however he wanted—and wrote in a letter that he had “never been denied the authority to bring charges.” Two officials present for the Oct. 7, 2022 meeting have disputed Shapley’s recollection, but his notes now serve as the first piece of written evidence from the meeting to become available. “Weiss requested Special Counsel status in D.C. Main DOJ said ‘NO’ – follow the process,” another jotting reads. Weiss is now special counsel on the case and reportedly plans to seek an indictment soon.